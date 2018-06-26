 

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Emily van Velthooven 

1 NEWS Producer

A teenager has pled guilty to all four charges over an Auckland crash that killed a 17-year-old student.

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.

The 18-year-old was allegedly doing donuts at Rothesay Bay after midnight on June 24th when the ute he was driving flipped.

Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Several passengers were riding both inside the cab and on the back of the ute tray.

Police said the vehicle was righted and the driver fled the scene.

The defendant was originally charged with dangerous driving causing injury, but police added three more charges earlier this week.

He now faces charges of driving dangerously causing death, failing to stop or ascertain injury and excess breath alcohol for a person under 20.

Sobbing could be heard in the court after the pleas were entered.

Defence lawyer Steve Cullen said the circumstances were causing the 18-year-old an enormous amount of stress.

Robbie Cederwall, 17, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to hospital, while six other victims were left with minor to moderate injuries.

Robbie died in hospital two days later on June 26.

His vital organs were donated and his family say they helped saved five lives.

The 18-year-old is due to re-appear in court again in October.

