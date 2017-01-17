 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning due to the exploding prison population.

Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.
Source: 1 NEWS

The women's prison in South Auckland is almost bursting, and if the population reaches 462 inmates, the plan to sleep some prisoners in the holding cells at the Manukau District Court will be implemented.

They will be driven eight minutes from the jail to the courthouse for a night in the 2.4m by 4m cells, before being cleared out by 7am when the court needs its facilities back.

The move is worrying Katie Bruce from the Just Speak social justice organisation. 

"They are designed for you to sit in for a couple of hours while you are in court - they are not designed for it to be housing," she told 1 NEWS.

Dave Clendon from the Green Party said it was an "extremely poor" way to treat vulnerable New Zealanders.

The prison muster could reach the 462 mark today, but would fluctuate.

Corrections said the use of court cells was a last resort, if there were no other prison beds or police cells available.

Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Auckland Tracey McIntosh, who has researched incarceration and runs a course at Auckland Women's Prison, said too many women are being held in remand or locked up for low-level offences.

"We have seen this really significant increase in women's incarceration over the last 10 years, in fact out-pacing the men," Dr McIntosh said.

New Zealand's total prison population is more than 10,000. 

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

00:23
2
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

00:42
3
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

00:28
4
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Whakatane

00:40
5
Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members blocked access to this Whakatane road.

Video: Hyped-up Mob members take over Whakatane road during funeral procession

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ