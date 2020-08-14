TODAY |

'So proud of you' - Breakfast team bid emotional farewell to Hayley Holt during her last day on show

"It is time now, to say goodbye."

Scotty, Matty and John also bid farewell to Hayley, who is moving from Breakfast to 6pm sport. Source: Breakfast

Many tears were shed this morning as the TVNZ Breakfast team bid an emotional farewell to Hayley Holt, who is leaving the show for 6pm sport.

It was announced on Tuesday that Jenny-May Clarkson would be moving from her role as news reader to co-host alongside John Campbell.

"I love you and I’m so proud of you and I know you're going to be amazing on sport, thank you for bringing you to us and I know you're going to be amazing," said Jenny-May. 

Hayley's usual co-hosts Matty McLean and John Campbell joined the farewell via video link from their homes, reminiscing on their time working with the presenter. 

"I just wanted to say how proud of you I am, it's been a terrible year. It started so well and it's just gone to the pack really and you've showed immense strength and optimism and hope and dignity and courage," said John.

Matty said it had been "a privilege" getting to know Hayley. "I'm gonna miss sitting next to you in the mornings... you're going to be incredible...I love you."

Signing off from Breakfast, Hayley thanked her co-hosts, and New Zealand, for the support so far. 

"I have to say I have loved every single minute - apart from the wake-ups of course - of getting to know the wonderful whānau I have here. 

"Jenny-May you are just a super woman, you are, with heart and soul and smarts and you are going to do such a good job carrying on for Breakfast.

"I have just enjoyed being with you guys so much and obviously getting to know our family out there in New Zealand as well."

Hayley then dedicated the show to the baby she lost earlier in the year. 

"My bubba who's up there and my evening star, I love you all and thank you so much."

