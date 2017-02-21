 

So long, Mtundu - Auckland giraffe prepares for new life in Sydney

Auckland Zoo is bidding farewell to its young male giraffe Mtundu, who will board a ship bound for Sydney this evening.

Auckland Zoo's young male giraffe Mtundu will head to Sydney on a container ship.

Source: Auckland Zoo

The 15-month-old will leave on board a container ship for a 3-4 day sailing, with the public able to see Mtundu at 1pm today as he travels to Port of Auckland's Fergusson Wharf.

Auckland Zoo's Pridelands team leader Nat Sullivan, who will be traveling with the 500kg giraffe, described him as "a very relaxed giraffe with a lovely nature". 

"On board, he’ll be positioned in front of the bridge, protected from any adverse weather," she said.

"He’ll also have the security and comfort of familiar faces, and we’ll be able to monitor him closely."

Mtundu will begin his new life at Mogo Zoo as part of a regional breeding programme for this threatened species.

Auckland Zoo will be posting updates on Mtundu’s trip on its Facebook, twitter and Instagram




