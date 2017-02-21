So long, Mtundu - Auckland giraffe prepares for new life in Sydney

The 15-month-old will leave on board a container ship for a 3-4 day sailing, with the public able to see Mtundu at 1pm today as he travels to Port of Auckland's Fergusson Wharf.



Auckland Zoo's Pridelands team leader Nat Sullivan, who will be traveling with the 500kg giraffe, described him as "a very relaxed giraffe with a lovely nature".



"On board, he’ll be positioned in front of the bridge, protected from any adverse weather," she said.



"He’ll also have the security and comfort of familiar faces, and we’ll be able to monitor him closely."