So far so good, health officials say as Queenstown's 1000 Covid-19 tests are processed

More than 1000 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Queenstown as part of surveillance testing.

The pop-up clinic saw considerably more demand than expected, according to the Ministry of Health.

After aiming for 300 tests, there were 1050 tests carried out yesterday.

Around a third of them have been processed so far, all with negative results, the Southern DHB says.

"People who were tested at the Queenstown pop up site yesterday will be contacted directly with their results, but it may take a few days," medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack told 1 NEWS today.

There were 4140 Covid-19 tests processed around the country yesterday, with 485 from managed isolation and quarantine facilities and the rest in the community, according to the Ministry of Health.

"We would like to thank all New Zealanders who have come forward to be tested – this wider testing is important to ensure there is no undetected community transmission," the Ministry of Health says.