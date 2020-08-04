TODAY |

So far so good, health officials say as Queenstown's 1000 Covid-19 tests are processed

More than 1000 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Queenstown as part of surveillance testing.

Extra kits were rushed in to meet demand in the tourist hotspot, visited by a man who later tested positive for the virus in South Korea. Source: 1 NEWS

The pop-up clinic saw considerably more demand than expected, according to the Ministry of Health.

After aiming for 300 tests, there were 1050 tests carried out yesterday.

Around a third of them have been processed so far, all with negative results, the Southern DHB says.

"People who were tested at the Queenstown pop up site yesterday will be contacted directly with their results, but it may take a few days," medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack told 1 NEWS today.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today it’s not a matter of if, but when. Source: 1 NEWS

There were 4140 Covid-19 tests processed around the country yesterday, with 485 from managed isolation and quarantine facilities and the rest in the community, according to the Ministry of Health.

"We would like to thank all New Zealanders who have come forward to be tested – this wider testing is important to ensure there is no undetected community transmission," the Ministry of Health says.

Two new confirmed cases were announced today, both in managed isolation. All of New Zealand's currently active cases are in managed isolation or quarantine.

