So-called soul healer implicated in Kiwi’s suicide loses name suppression

Sunday
Anna Godfrey’s family has been fighting to name a Kiwi spiritual healer who was implicated in her suicide two years ago.

Ms Godfrey sought help from a self-proclaimed healer from the US after she became overcome by the grief after losing both her parents.

The mum from Levin was also connected with a Kiwi support person who, according to a coroner, failed to give her the help she needed.

The Kiwi woman’s name was suppressed by the coroner, but as TVNZ1's Sunday discovered, the healer continued to practise.

Anna’s family wanted to warn other potential clients and fought all the way to the High Court to identify the healer.

For the first time, Sunday has heard from the so-called soul healer implicated in the suicide of Anna.

