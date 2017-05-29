 

Are so-called biodegradable wipes really safe to flush down the toilet?

Hadyn Jones 

1 NEWS Reporter

The supermarket shelves are laden with wipes claiming to be biodegradable, dispersible and safe to flush.

Source: Fair Go

Related

Hadyn Jones

00:29
1
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

LIVE: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre finish as Artemis forced to stop under penalty, 100 metres from home

00:29
2
00:39
3
Saturday off the NSW coast is likely to go down as veteran fisher Terry Selwood’s most memorable day on the water - ever.

'A bloody shark! Well I'm buggered' - Aussie fisherman has classic reaction to shark jumping into boat


4
Tiger Woods has reportedly been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tiger Woods charged with drink driving in Florida

00:26
5
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

00:29
07:13
Southern Cross Travel Insurance has apologised for the incident, saying it was a unique situation they have learnt from.

'Insulting and distressing' - amputee's prosthetic leg considered 'baggage' by insurance company

"They're a part of my identity and a part of my independence," Sarah said.


00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

02:24
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

00:30
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the second day of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.


 
