Snowfall on Otago, Southland roads sparks warning to drive to the conditions

Source:  1 NEWS

Motorists in parts of Otago and Southland are being urged to drive to the conditions as snow falls on the roads.

Snow on South Island road (file picture). Source: istock.com

Waka Kotahi is reporting snow has settled on State Highway 93 between Clinton and Mataura. 

It's warning drivers to increase their following distance and drive to the conditions.

Other snow and winter driving warnings are in place for parts of the south. Drivers are urged to take care on SH6 Kawerau Gorge & Frankston to Kingston; SH87 Kyeburn to Outram; SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn.

Motorists are warned to drive to the conditions on SH93 between Clinton and Mataura. Source: 1 NEWS

