Snowfall hits Canterbury one day after a sizzling 31.8 degrees

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Canterbury region is showing visitors just how diverse the festive period in New Zealand can be, with snowfall at Mt Hutt a day after hitting 31.8 degrees Celsius on Christmas.

Snow covered branch

Source: 1 NEWS

Mt Hutt ski area manager James McKenzie said snow started falling at the mountain on Boxing Day and ended earlier today.

He said there was about 5cm of snowfall after southerly winds hit the area, with near freezing temperatures remaining today.

"It was a Christmas wintry blast.. a bit whiter than before this weekend but not enough to ski on unfortunately," he said.

It was a stark contrast from the region holding the country's hottest Christmas temperature, and Christchurch having its warmest Christmas in 15 years.

A MetService spokesperson said there has been chilly temperatures across the South Island today, with a temperature of 0.7 degrees recorded at Lindis Pass and 0.4 degrees recorded at Tekapo early this morning.

Cold southerly winds will continue over the North Island tomorrow, with the chance of snowfall on the upper slopes of Mt Ruapehu in the central plateau overnight and tomorrow morning.

A few snow flurries could greet trampers doing the popular Tongariro Crossing, the MetService spokesperson said.

