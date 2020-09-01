Snowfall on first day of spring turns parts of South Island into winter wonderland

After days of warm weather parts of the South Island woke to snow today with even coastal areas getting a smattering on the first day of spring.

"We've got a situation with some north-westerlies aloft and southerlies pushing in. We're getting snow levels pretty low, at 200 metres in Canterbury at the moment with possible flurries getting down to 100 [metres]," MetService meteorologist Tam Pletzer said.

RNZ has heard from people seeing snow near sea level in Temuka, Canterbury.

MetService issued snow warnings for the Lewis, Arthurs, Porters, Lindis and Haast passes, as well as for the Crown Range and Milford roads.

Calves had help to keep warm near Mt Somers. Source: 1 NEWS

Queenstown Lakes District Council is requiring chains to be fitted on vehicles driving over the Crown Range Road, and for them to be carried on a number of other routes.

Snow was falling around Wakatipu Basin but warm roads in the lower parts of the basin meant it wasn't settling at this stage, a statement from the council said.

Visibility is low, motorists are warned of is debris on roads after strong overnight winds.

"Our crews are working to clear this but please take extra care and slow down," the statement said. "Heavy rain has also caused some minor rockfalls through the Kawarau Gorge and there's heavy snow further afield too. If you're planning to head over the Lindis Pass or to Haast, make sure you have your chains and you know how to fit them if required."

The snow and heavy rain near Aoraki/Mt Cook overnight helped firefighters battling to slow a huge scrub fire burning since Sunday, dampening flammable materials in the fire's path.

The Milford Road is closed from East Gate to West Gate due to snow.

The Transport Agency said there was snow on the Te Anau side of the Homer Tunnel but none on the western side. The road was expected to reopen before 10am.

There is snow and ice on State Highway 79 between Fairlie and Rangitata and the agency urged drivers to take extra care.

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino said overall spring was expected to be warmer than usual for all of Aotearoa.