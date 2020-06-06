TODAY |

Snowfall and ice warnings for South Island after chilly night

Source: 

Snowfall and ice warnings are in place across the lower South Island after another night of temperatures in the negatives.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Part of State Highway 8 is currently closed between Fairlie and Tekapo. Source: 1 NEWS

The coldest place overnight was Tekapo at -6.6C, followed by Pukaki Airport with -5.9C, Alexandra with -4.8C and Christchurch Airport with -3.3C, MetService reported.

Further north, the warmest part of the country was Auckland, with an overnight temperature of 12C.

A section of State Highway 73 between Springfield and Otira through Arthur's Pass remains closed because of heavy snow.

State Highway 94 to Milford was shut from Hollyford Road and the Chasm and was expected to reopen by 10.30am, once conditions improved.

Christchurch Fire and Emergency has warned motorists to take care after several cars have come off the road on black ice.

The MetService issued road snowfall warnings for several South Island roads yesterday.

For Lewis Pass, a few snow showers are expected near the summit of the road during Sunday afternoon, but little if any snow is expected was settle on the road.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jeune the cat was enjoying the snow in Tekapo today. Source: Supplied

A period of snow is also likely for Arthur's Pass, Haast Pass, Lindis Pass and Crown Range Road on Sunday morning, with the possibility of 1 to 2cm of snow settling near the summits of the roads.

An update for road snowfall warnings will be issued by 10am today.

Frosts are expected in the South Island again tonight.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Weather News
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two New York police officers charged with assault after shoving protestor, 75, in George Floyd demonstration
2
London George Floyd protest turns ugly, police horse runs wild after rider falls
3
Australian study raises questions about how many have had Covid-19 with no symptoms
4
Arthur Taylor recalled to Rimutaka Prison, source says
5
John Armstrong: Donald Trump will be a one-term president for these reasons
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman filmed dancing on Auckland Harbour Bridge charged
01:38

Meet the Christchurch woman doing acts of kindness in her community for annual 40 Hour Famine
01:49

Waihi Gold mine gives Hauraki locals jobs following Covid-19
01:42

Auckland barber says Covid-19 testing facility outside his shop is scaring customers away