Snow plough rescues cars stuck on North Island's Desert Road

A snow plough has rescued cars stuck in snow on the Desert Road through the centre of the North Island.

The Desert Rd at 5pm yesterday.

Source: Stu and Shelley Easton

The cars became stuck when a burst of snow yesterday hit the road from Rangipo to Waiouru, which is part of State Highway 1.

Police say many of the cars were able to, late last night, make their own way out behind a plough that cleared the way for them, while some cars needed towing.

The Desert Road is closed in both directions and NZTA are advising motorists to use a detour which will add approximately 40 minutes to travel time.

"For South Use Sh46 And Sh47 To National Park, Left Onto Sh4 Then Left Onto Sh49 To Waiouru. Reverse For North," NZTA said on their website.

MetService does not expect more significant snowfalls on the Desert Road this morning but conditions will remain icy.

"The biggest risk however is on Sunday night, by which time the skies should have cleared and the winds dropped," MetService said on Facebook.

"This is a classic recipe for frost and ice, which are possible as far north as Northland."

MetService have issued a Severe Weather Watch for strong, cold southwest gales along the east coast of the country, affecting Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Tararua, Wairarapa, Marlborough and Christchurch. 

Katia and Nikau Walker have made the most of the snow accumulating in a Dunedin backyard.
Source: Caroline Walker
Along with travel frustrations an Autumn snow dump brought delight in the South Island today.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Otago town was scattered with snow today.
Source: 1 NEWS

