A wintery blast is making its way up the country with heavy snow fall in the South Island overnight.

Motorists were caught in snowfall on the Crown Range with traffic almost at a standstill.

Meanwhile, the snow's affected roads in the South Island with warnings on:

State Highway 85, from Ranfurly to Alexandra

State Highway 73, from Arthur's Pass to Otira

State Highway 94, from Te Anau to Milford Sound

State Highway 8, from Cromwell to Omarama

State Highway 8, from Fairlie to Twizel