Snow forecast to hit parts of South Island including Dunedin over the weekend

Heavy snow is likely in parts of Otago and Canterbury this weekend, MetService says, while heavy rain could also fall in some places.

"A complex low pressure system, with a number of associated fronts, is forecast to move onto New Zealand from the Tasman Sea this weekend and then move away to the east early next week," MetService says.

"Rain associated with this weather system is expected to affect many parts of the country."

Severe weather watches for heavy snow have been issued by MetService for Canterbury north of Rangitata River, especially inland, on Saturday and overnight into Sunday.

Snow is also likely in Central Otago and Dunedin during the same period, with heavy rain likely below the snow line.

In the North Island, heavy rain could fall until 6pm today in the areas of Gisborne north of Tokomaru,and Bay of Plenty east of Te Kaha.

Tomorrow, the Tararua Ranges will likely receive heavy rain.