TODAY |

Snow forecast to hit parts of South Island including Dunedin over the weekend

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Dunedin and Otago

Heavy snow is likely in parts of Otago and Canterbury this weekend, MetService says, while heavy rain could also fall in some places.

"A complex low pressure system, with a number of associated fronts, is forecast to move onto New Zealand from the Tasman Sea this weekend and then move away to the east early next week," MetService says.

"Rain associated with this weather system is expected to affect many parts of the country."

Severe weather watches for heavy snow have been issued by MetService for Canterbury north of Rangitata River, especially inland, on Saturday and overnight into Sunday.

Snow is also likely in Central Otago and Dunedin during the same period, with heavy rain likely below the snow line.

In the North Island, heavy rain could fall until 6pm today in the areas of Gisborne north of Tokomaru,and Bay of Plenty east of Te Kaha.

Tomorrow, the Tararua Ranges will likely receive heavy rain.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather section here.

Lake Tekapo is situated in the heart of MacKenzie Country, halfway between Christchurch and Queenstown. The crystal clear turquoise waters of the Lake, contrasted with the snow capped peaks of the majestic Southern Alps will surely captivate you. Lake Tekapo also has one of the world's most spectacular night skies. It is amazing how clear it can be and the number of stars visible to the naked eye during one of those nights is incredible.
Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head to head in the King's Cup yachting regatta.
Duchess Kate all smiles during wooden spoon presentation for coming last in yachting competition
2
Man charged with assaulting teen who wore hat during national anthem convinced Trump ordered him to do it, lawyer says
3
It is not yet known how police are treating the death.
Former NZ Herald journalist found dead at Auckland Domain
4
Police seek public's help as homicide investigation into woman's death in Whanganui continues
5
Unrecognizable nurse with medical report, selective focus
Women denied treatment for gynaecological problems deemed 'non-urgent'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Unrecognizable nurse with medical report, selective focus

Women denied treatment for gynaecological problems deemed 'non-urgent'
06:17
Clinical psychologist Dr Gwenda Willis Spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the issue.

Even the worst sex offenders can be helped, clinical psychologist says
04:33
Matthew Hooton believes Mr Peters speaking out against his own coalition partner is a political tactic to secure re-election.

Winston Peters taking steps not to be seen as 'Labour's poodle' before the election, commentator says
Alphabet learning blocks.

Early childhood education quality problems unchecked, researcher warns