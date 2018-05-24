TODAY |

Snow forecast to hit central North Island and Southland roads this weekend

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Southland

Fresh snow is expected to affect several roads around the country tomorrow, Metservice says.

Snow is expected on the Desert Road between 6am and 10am tomorrow with 3-6cm of snow forecast to settle on the summit of the road.

Metservices says there will be lesser amounts down to 800 metres.

Lewis Pass in Southland is also forecast for a fresh dump of snow between 2pm and midnight tomorrow, with up to 1cm of snow predicted to settle on the road above 700 metres.

At Porters Pass, snow could affect the road between 10am and 10pm on Sunday down to 800m, with less amounts down to 600m.

More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:51
The Latest: UK Lords pass law to block no-deal Oct 31 Brexit
2
Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he grabs strangers dropped phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain
3
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
4
Kiwi onboard AirAsia flight from Maldives kicked on cockpit door after flames, loud bangs came from engine
5
NZTA puts the brakes on Otaki to Levin expressway plans
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:01

Whenuapai locals say John Key promised no commercial airport at airbase

Doctor jailed in Australia told authorities he’d never faced complaints in NZ
04:10

Rising number of kids giving each other tattoos at Kiwi schools, expert warns

Police investigating after misused emergency flare causes 'significant damage' to Christchurch home