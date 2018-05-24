Snow forecast to hit central North Island and Southland roads this weekend

Fresh snow is expected to affect several roads around the country tomorrow, Metservice says.

Snow is expected on the Desert Road between 6am and 10am tomorrow with 3-6cm of snow forecast to settle on the summit of the road.

Metservices says there will be lesser amounts down to 800 metres.

Lewis Pass in Southland is also forecast for a fresh dump of snow between 2pm and midnight tomorrow, with up to 1cm of snow predicted to settle on the road above 700 metres.