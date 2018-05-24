TODAY |

Snow forecast for Desert Road, other main highways

A snowfall warning has been issued for Desert Road with 3 to 6 centimetres of snow expected to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 800 metres.

MetService issued the warning saying snow is expected to affect road this afternoon and evening.

There are also warnings in place for Napier-Taupo Road (SH5). A MetService warning said snow may affect the road this evening between 5pm and 11pm, with 1 or 2cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit.

Snow may affect Lewis Pass (SH7) this afternoon between midday and 6pm, with 1 or 2cm of snow may settle on the road above 800 metres.

Poter's Pass (SH 73) may also see a dusting of 1cm near the summit today between 10am and 4pm.

On Milford Road (SH94), though, snow showers have now cleared. However, MetService said a few snow showers are expected to return this afternoon and early evening between 3pm and 7pm, with 1 to 3cm of snow expected to settle on the road near the tunnel.

There are no Road Snowfall Warnings in force for Remutaka Hill Road (SH2), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Haast Pass (SH6), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Road, Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).

North Island's Desert Road (file picture). Source: istock.com
