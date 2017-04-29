Snow fall warning for South Island passes

The MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for the main South Island passes today.

In Lewis and Lindis passes, a period of snow showers is expected this afternoon and tomorrow morning, with about 1cm of snow expected to settle on the road above 800m.

In Arthur's Pass, snow showers are also expected this afternoon, but snow is not expected to gather on the road.

In Porters Pass, as much as 4cm of snow could settle on the road above 800m overnight into tomorrow.