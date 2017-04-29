 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Snow fall warning for South Island passes

share

Source:

NZN

The MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for the main South Island passes today.

In Lewis and Lindis passes, a period of snow showers is expected this afternoon and tomorrow morning, with about 1cm of snow expected to settle on the road above 800m.

TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

In Arthur's Pass, snow showers are also expected this afternoon, but snow is not expected to gather on the road.

In Porters Pass, as much as 4cm of snow could settle on the road above 800m overnight into tomorrow.

On the Milford Road, sleety showers could take place near the summit on this afternoon, but no snow is likely to remain on the road.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

2
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Strong opening half gives Warriors the slight edge as sudden wet-weather alters entire landscape of NRL clash

00:37
3
Parker and trainer Kevin Barry are starting to plan for a unification fight if this is anything to go by.

Video: Eagle-eyed Joseph Parker watches on during Joshua v Klitschko

00:29
4
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

00:10
5
The aircraft managed to safely land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Plane loses wheel midair, skids onto Florida runway

00:29
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

00:30
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

Watch: Anthony Joshua knocks Klitschko down in the fifth with stinging series of punches

Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

17:50
McCully speaks to Q+A about the last eight years as Foreign Minister as he exits the role tomorrow.

Full interview: 'It was the greatest privilege' – Murray McCully looks back on his time in office

McCully speaks to Q+A about the last eight years as Foreign Minister as he exits the role tomorrow.


00:30
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

Anthony Joshua has defeated Wladimir Klitschko to hold the WBA and IBF heavyweight belts at Wembley Stadium, London.

Police looking for hit and run driver after fatal Hastings crash

One person was killed in a two car collision in Hastings yesterday.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ