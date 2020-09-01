Snow dump helps firefighters battling major blaze in South Canterbury

Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire near Lake Pukaki, Mackenzie Country.

The blaze has been burning since 11.25am Sunday, according to Fire and Emergency NZ.

Aerial operations have been suspended due to inclement weather but ground crews continue to maintain a perimeter around the fire.

The Fire service says the fire now extends to around 3000 hectares and people who were previously evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return.

State Highway 8 is open to traffic and there is no current or expected threat to the Twizel township or Mount Cook Village, Fire and Emergency reports.

The fire seen over Lake Pukaki, on the night of August 31, 2020. Source: rnz.co.nz

Minister for Civil Defence Hon Peeni Henare visited the fire zone today with a representative from the National Emergency Management Agency.