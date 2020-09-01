TODAY |

Snow dump helps firefighters battling major blaze in South Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire near Lake Pukaki, Mackenzie Country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire has ravaged more than 3000 hectares of scrub and trees near Twizel. Source: 1 NEWS

The blaze has been burning since 11.25am Sunday, according to Fire and Emergency NZ.

Aerial operations have been suspended due to inclement weather but ground crews continue to maintain a perimeter around the fire.

The Fire service says the fire now extends to around 3000 hectares and people who were previously evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return.

State Highway 8 is open to traffic and there is no current or expected threat to the Twizel township or Mount Cook Village, Fire and Emergency reports.

The fire seen over Lake Pukaki, on the night of August 31, 2020. Source: rnz.co.nz

Minister for Civil Defence Hon Peeni Henare visited the fire zone today with a representative from the National Emergency Management Agency.

He also visited the incident room in Twizel, met with affected families and thanked the pilots and aerial support team at the airport.

New Zealand
Weather News
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ed Sheeran welcomes first-born daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn
2
More than $35,000 raised for family after toddler dies in 'tragic accident' at Upper Hutt park
3
Snowfall on first day of spring turns parts of South Island into winter wonderland
4
Department of Conservation backs down over tahr control plan, but hunting group still unhappy
5
Newsreader Oriini Kaipara comes face-to-face with artist who painted her moko kauae without permission
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Judith Collins apologises over 'misleading' post on National's Facebook page criticising Govt Covid-19 response

'I'm voting yes' - Tiki Taane calls out anti-cannabis lobby group for 'twisting my words'

Rotorua activist rents out motels after Covid-19 forces his homeless shelters to close
01:04

Jacinda Ardern, Judith Collins butt heads in Parliament over Covid-19 accountability