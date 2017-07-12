 

Snow and strong winds hitting the South Island starting to sweep north

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to batter parts of the upper south and Wellington.
Source: Breakfast

Weather News

01:29
There’s one upside of the cold-snap chilling New Zealand -the beautiful scenery.

LIVE: Icy polar blast hitting South Island forcing road closures and Cook Strait crossing cancellations


01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

01:51
Tim Wilson found out the best, cheap ways to stay warm over winter.

Top cheap tips to shake the shiver in your home as polar blast grips the country

03:54
They take a wild tour of the country to the tune of Kiwi artist Gin Wigmore.

Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr feature in Alice in Wonderland-inspired Air New Zealand safety video

Live stream: Breakfast

03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.

01:23
00:10
State Highway 1 is closed at Ngauranga, throwing travel plans for thousands into chaos.

Raw video: Rocks and debris come thundering down Wellington hill, blocking major route into city until evening

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.


 
