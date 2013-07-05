Snow and black ice spark South Island road closures

Source:
Motorists are being urged to take extra care this morning with snow and black ice reported on some South Island roads.
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.
Source: 1 NEWS
SH94 Hollyford Valley Road intersection to Chasm Street Bridge is closed to snow this morning. Motorists are being urged to plan their travel accordingly. There's black ice on SH8 Tarras to Omamarama.
Road snowfall warnings remains in place for most of the South Island Alpine Passes until 11am today (Lewis Pass, Arthurs Pass, Crown Range Road and Milford Road). Snow chains are recommended.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news