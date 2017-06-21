 

'Snickers is a senior constable' - newest furry members of NZ police force steal hearts

The New Zealand Police force have shown off their feline friends on Facebook, all of whom were rescued by police officers and have integrated into policing families. 

Molly, Toby and Snickers (l-r) were rescued by members of the NZ Police force.

The post was captioned, "Who's the cutest? Molly, Toby, or Snickers #pawlicepatrol". 

NZ police senior social media adviser Simon Flanagan said Molly was found in a dumpster by a police officer in Manurewa two years ago and now lives with two police staff on the North Shore. 

"We're told she rules the roost at home even though she lives with two dogs."

Toby was found by two constables during an unrelated call-out in Kapiti. 

"The kitten was unwanted and left outside in a box at only two months old."

"The owner said she wanted to get rid of him and the officers couldn't resist rescuing him. He now lives with one of the Constables and has the best life ever."

And Snickers currently lives at the Whangaparaoa police station.

Senior constable Snickers makes himself at home.

"Snickers is a senior constable and has been known to help out with general office duties as well as some light typing. He was also a big supporter of Pink Shirt Day this year."

