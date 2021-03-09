TODAY |

Snake found in drain at Auckland construction site sparks biosecurity scare

A dead snake found in a drain at an Auckland construction site today sparked a biosecurity scare.

Snake found at Auckland construction site. Source: Supplied

Michael Taylor, team manager of aquatic and environmental health at Biosecurity New Zealand, told 1 NEWS his team responded quickly to the find.

"One of our incursion investigators has picked up the dead snake. We haven’t yet determined the species of the snake," he says.

"There is no evidence of any further snakes and there is no threat to the public. We will investigate how it arrived in New Zealand."

Taylor says Biosecurity New Zealand "intercept one or two snakes a year" which are "normally not venomous".

He added that most snakes arrive here dead due to treatment of imported cargo.

The Ministry of Primary Industries supplied 1 NEWS with an image of the dead snake which is now in their possession.

According to NewsHub, the snake was found by a construction worker in a drain at a worksite in Papakura.

