 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Smoking numbers fall among Kiwi nurses and doctors, study finds

share

Source:

NZN

The number of New Zealand doctors smoking continues to decline, but psychiatric nurses still like a puff on their break, a study published in the NZ Medical Journal has shown.

Professor of Public Health Richard Edwards says tens of thousands of kids are still being affected by second hand smoke.

Source: 1 NEWS

Surveys of doctors from 1963 and 1972, and censuses up to 2013, show the number that are smoking is dropping - just 2.1 per cent admitted to be regular smokers in 2013, down from 3.5 per cent in 2006 and 5 per cent in 1996.

The highest smokers by speciality were male gynaecologist and obstetricians (6.7 per cent, their female counterparts registered 0 per cent), and female surgeons (5.7 per cent).

Overall, counting both sexes, anaesthetists (1.2 per cent) were the most likely not to smoke.

About 90 per cent of doctors aged 25 to 44 said they had never been regular smokers and 85 per cent of all doctors had never smoked at all.

Nurses, however, were more likely to puff away than their doctor counterparts. Eight per cent said they were smokers, with that number rising to 10.8 per cent aged 45-64 years old.

Breaking it down into specialities, psychiatric nurses were over-represented, with 16.8 per cent smoking regularly, compared with occupational health nurses (3.8 per cent) and public health and district nurses (6.3 per cent).

The NZMJ study concludes that the overall trend is good and sets an excellent public example.

"The low and declining smoking prevalence among doctors and nurses is encouraging," the study in the NZMJ concludes.

"These findings suggest that doctors are now a virtually smokefree population and nurses are well on the way to being the same, and to meet the 2025 Smokefree target.

"Low smoking prevalence among health professionals, particularly doctors and nurses, may be particularly important as these groups are potential role models to the rest of the community for health-related behaviours."

However, the high number of psychiatric nurses still smoking needed to be addressed, as there seemed to be a "permissive culture" towards smoking in New Zealand mental healthcare facilities.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford 'rolled and pinned' by Whale Shark off Rarotonga


03:39
2
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService


00:32
3
Eskdale Holiday Park's owners say they were lucky, and that all of the guests on site at the time were happy to get out of there as the water rose.

Watch: Breathtaking drone footage shows Napier holiday park's 'muddy mess' after flooded river rose by 7m in one-in-50-year event

02:03
4
Hayley took aim at the English pop star – and didn't miss.

'He just tries to suck up to us by wearing All Blacks shirts' – Breakfast's Hayley Holt expressed her utter disdain for Ed Sheeran


00:54
5
Beauden Barrett could become the highest paid rugby player in the world, an Australian report is claiming.

French club aim to make Beauden Barrett highest paid player of all time - report

00:20
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing woman Tania Ellwood

Two bodies were found at the Grey Lynn address on Tuesday. The other person was Timothy Kerr Hamilton.

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9.

Cyclone Hola continues to develop, tracking slightly east of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

Fiji's Meteorological Service issued its latest update at 2.48am, showing that Hola remains a Category-4 cyclone.

00:22
More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

Hawke's Bay rain eases overnight, but residents told to prepare for another downpour

More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 