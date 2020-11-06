Smoked salmon product sold at 14 North Island supermarkets recalled due to listeria risk

New Zealand Food Safety has issued a voluntary recall for a brand of smoked salmon shavings sold at 14 New World and Pak 'n Save supermarkets across the North Island due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes in some of its products.

Prime Smoke brand of Smoked Salmon Shavings. Source: New Zealand Food Safety

Hororata Foods Ltd is recalling the 100 gram packs of its Prime Smoke brand Smoked Salmon Shavings from shelves to prevent listeria, which can make people ill if they consume contaminated food, New Zealand Food Safety national manager food compliance services, Melinda Sando, said today in a statement.



She said only one specific batch has been affected.

“Look for the batch number 13012608F on the sticker on the back of the packet of the Smoked Salmon Shavings (100g)," Sando said.

“If you have the affected product return it to the supermarket for a full refund or cook thoroughly.”



The products are sold at New World Mt Roskill, Papatoetoe, Stonefields and Waiuku in Auckland; New World Te Kuiti, Waihi in Waikato; New World Te Puke, Westend, Whakatāne and Pak’n Save Papamoa in the Bay of Plenty; New World Waitara in Taranaki; and New World Silverstream and Whitby, and Pak ’n Save Kapiti in Wellington.

Sando said Listeriosis "can be serious and potentially life-threatening" among vulnerable groups, including "pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people."

She said smoked salmon should be avoided by pregnant women unless it it is heated until over 70 degrees Celsius.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of two to three weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear."

Sando said healthy adults would be expected to experience mild illness, including mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

“No reports of illness have been received, however, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," she said.