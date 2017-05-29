Smoke rises from house fire in Auckland's Mt Wellington

Source:
A house fire is burning at a property in Auckland's Mount Wellington this afternoon.
Smoke rises from a house fire in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington.
Source: Supplied/Simon Mansfield
Four fire crews were called to an address on Barrack Rd following reports of smoke seen in the area.
A Fire Service communications spokesperson told 1 NEWS that the large house was well involved in fire when their crews arrived.
There are no reports of injuries from this fire.
