TODAY |

Smoke-free laws in bars and cafes outdated - expert

More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health

Researchers have found smoke-free laws are failing to protect people exposed to tobacco smoke in bars, restaurants and cafes.

University of Otago and Wellington have released a review this week in the international journal Tobacco Control, finding the 2003 Smoke-free Environments Act, which allows smoking in open areas at hospitality venues, has been ineffective for some time.

Otago University's lead author, Professor Nick Wilson, said the 'open areas' that permit smoking are often surrounded by walls and partial roofing and are typically inside the architectural footprint of the building.

Prof Wilson said the law was outdated and high levels of air pollution posed a risk to non-smokers.

The law was also open to abuse from businesses wanting to push the boundaries of where patrons can smoke, he said.

The researchers urged the government to require smoking areas to be at least 10 metres away from cafes, bars or restaurant buildings, a measure that was already in force in many parts of Australia, the United States and Canada.

Another author, Associate Professor George Thomson, said that having bars and restaurants entirely smoke-free would help those trying to quit smoking, by removing visual cues and triggers for smoking.

It would also reduce young people's exposure to smoking and lower the risk that they would begin smoking themselves.

Mr Wilson said New Zealand was a long way behind best practice and meeting its 2025 smoke-free goal.

rnz.co.nz

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau poised to make rugby league return with Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
3
Surgery on wrong part of man's skull a case study for neurosurgeons, says commissioner
4
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
5
End of New Zealand's golden weather as heavy rain, gale force winds set to sweep in
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Slip partially blocks busy Remutaka Hill Road

Christchurch City councillor accused of inappropriate behaviour denies allegations
02:34

Family members of Pike River disaster victims have chance to enter mine

Person dies in South Auckland workplace accident