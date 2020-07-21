Smoke billows over Wellington suburb due to house fire, one person treated for smoke inhalation

Fire crews have responded to a house fire in the Wellington suburb of Karori this afternoon.

Residents nearby reported large plumes of smoke rising from the property on Allington Road.

Fire crews were called about 1.15pm and the fire was believed to be well involved and have started in a bedroom.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one person was home at the time, but made it outside without serious injury.

The person suffered from smoke inhalation and is being treated by an ambulance.

Seven fire engines are attending.