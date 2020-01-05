Smoke from Australian fires could make NZ skies hazy today

More smoke from Australian bushfires is expected to drift across central New Zealand today.

The sky lit up orange earlier this month due to smoke from Australia's bushfires. Source: Paul Cutler / Supplied

MetService said the smoke could make skies hazy and discoloured in the lower North Island and upper South Island, but the smoke will gradually disperse throughout the day.

Yesterday, officials in the Australian Capital Territory declared a state of emergency, with bushfires raging south of Canberra.