Smiths City to pay staff 2018 living wage as company celebrates 100-year centenary

Employees of national furniture and appliance retailer Smiths City have even more reason to celebrate the company's 100-year centenary.

They’ve been told they'll receive an extra day of paid annual leave and an annual well-being day to be taken from accrued sick leave.

From October the company will also pay no employee less than the 2018 living wage of $20.15.

The announcements come after a recent court ruling forced the company to pay back pay wages to staff who were expected to attend unpaid pre-work meetings.

Smiths City chief executive Roy Campbell says the business has moved on from those challenging times and is looking forward to moving into the company's second 100 years.

Mr Campbell says today's announcements reflects the belief that without a good relationship with its staff it can't have a good relationship with its customers.

Founder Henry Cooper Smith started the business on its present Colombo St site as a grain and produce auction market but diversified into agricultural stock and reconditioned farm implements before the becoming the furniture and appliance retailer it is today.

The company has 34 stores from Whāngarei to Invercargill.