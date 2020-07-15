TODAY |

Smiling John Tamihere vows to make 'significant' Māori Party donation with Mike Hosking settlement money

Source:  1 NEWS

Leaving an Auckland courtroom today after Mike Hosking issued a series of apologies, former politician John Tamihere smiled broadly while revealing to 1 NEWS a "contribution of some significance" will be made to the Māori Party.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Newstalk ZB presenter also apologised on air and on social media. Source: 1 NEWS

The contribution, he suggested, will be funded by the confidential settlement resulting from his defamation suit against Mr Hosking's employers. 

In 2018, Newstalk ZB published an item about a fund that Te Pou Matakana received from the Government and then had passed onto its shareholders. Mr Tamihere heads the commissioning agency.

In a statement today, the broadcaster said that it accepted the way that it worded that news item could have been taken to mean that Mr Tamihere personally benefited from those funds.

Between 2018 and now, legal proceedings had been working through the court system, but today a settlement was reached. Hosking apologised on air, on social media and in Auckland's High Court.

"Financial transactions are confidential," Mr Tamihere said outside court today when asked about the confidential settlement. "What I can say is that a contribution of some significance will be made to the Māori Party election campaign and we can thank Mike Hosking for that." 

The settlement means both parties avoid a full trial.

