'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Smear your Mea campaign founder and cancer survivor Talei Morrison has died after a brave battle with cervical cancer.

Smear your Mea campaigner Talei Morrison.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Morrison, a keen kapa haka performer, was diagnosed last year.

Family spokesperson and politican Te Ururoa Flavell confirmed the news of her passing this afternoon.

Ms Morrison's body will be held in Hamilton tonight, before returning home to Rotorua tomorrow.

Mr Flavell said she would be taken to the Tamatekapua meeting house before being buried at Kauae Cemetery, in Ngongotaha, next week the NZ Herald reports.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Ms Morrison revealed she had received news that her cancer had spread.

"It is now in the glands of my stomach, between my heart and my back, in my collar bone and around my kidneys. Both my radiation doctor and my chemotherapy doctor agree that there is no more that conventional medicine can do.

"However, my family and I and my close friends are determined to progress forward in a positive manner."

Ms Morrison's hashtag, Smear Your Mea - or 'thing' in Māori - was spread as a message to all Kiwi women.

"It is an intimate, intrusive procedure. It's scary. And here we have the attitude of 'she'll be right'," Ms Morrison said back in January.

In New Zealand, about 160 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year, and around 50 of those will die.

Last month, Ms Morrison's friends started planning a sold-out concert, 'To Talei with Love', to take place on July 1 to help fundraise for the Smear Your Mea campaign.

Nearly $6000 has been raised so far.

