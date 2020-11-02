Smartwatch potentially saves Auckland man's life after alerting him to heart issues

From keeping fit to looking fashion and technology forward - there's a raft of reasons people use smartwatches.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But it turns out they can actually save your life.

As technology evolves so too does the little gadget's ability to track vital health information and warn you when something's not quite right.

Auckland man Glenn Dyer found out first hand how the technology can be a potential lifesaver.

“About a year ago I started having a few issues when I was training for the Auckland marathon,” he told Seven Sharp.

“I went to my cardiologist who gave me the all clear, but then again in February I started having more issues with my heart. My heart rate would get up to 190 and into the 200s on a gentle jog.

“Around that time Apple did an upgrade to the watch I wear, and I started getting messages saying my heart was showing an irregular rhythm and to get it checked.”

Dyer says his heart was worse in February of this year than when he first saw his cardiologist last November.

He thinks the smartwatch technology would be great if everyone had it to get early diagnosis.

Dyer has since had surgery and is now feeling “pretty good”.