How smart technology is helping homeowners save time, power and money

More Kiwis are welcoming a vastly diverse rage of smart technology and electronics into their homes, but with each new appliance it's our power bills that are on the rise.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For Des Dass from Intellisys, his home is so well automated that it adapts depending on the time of day, your temperature and your mood, all customisable to your taste.

"It's all happening in the background. It's what true automation is about. Everything is smart individually and then it comes together with this touch screen."

From party mode and good night mode to different settings for casual and formal dining too, the smart technology controls every corner of Mr Dass' home.

Although his smart system might cost a fair bit, the idea is when sometime is not being used it can be turned off and help to reduce power bills.

"What power is being used in other areas, what lights have been left on by the children, what doors have been left unlocked... we can reduce the cost down to about a third of the initial cost," he says.

While the initial perception of a home with smart technology may belong inside a grand mansion, Robert Knight from Schneider Electric disagrees.

He says his Bluetooth system can make any power outlet smart, even a simple heated towel rail.

"There's no hubs, there's no fancy wiring. That's the whole thing right there, by using a switch like this you're going to save $150 a year and most people have two to three rails in their house."

Even something which is a relatively small user such as lighting can be reduced with the help of smart technology.

"I can dim it up and down from a smart home. If you've got a light down to 80 per cent, you're using 80 per cent power."

He says smaller versions of technology help customers to "dip their toes" into the world of having a smart home.