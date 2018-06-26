A 'smart, sensible, appropriate policy' needed for New Zealand bail laws - Winston Peters

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters says a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix to New Zealand's prison system, after the change saw a sharp rise in the prison population.

When asked if people were being held unnecessarily in prison on remand, Mr Peters told TVNZ1's Breakfast, "in some cases yes".

In August 2013, a Bill passed which made it harder for offenders to get bail.

According to RNZ, around 1000 more offenders are kept on remand each year.

"The impact is the tax payer is being mugged... for about $100,000 per person [the estimated cost of holding a prisoner for a year]. Being tough on crime does not mean you should be stupid about the cost of it."



He said the Government needed to ensure New Zealand has a "smart, sensible, appropriate policy" if it was to change current bail laws, with an emphasis on reform.

"I think they're capable of reform, people who are a danger to the public should not be bailed, and people who are not, should be.