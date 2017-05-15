Smart devices opening up new avenues for legal investigators

Kiwis should know their rights around data collected from Fitbits and even pacemakers according to a privacy expert.

It's virtually impossible these days not to leave a digital footprint and this information can frequently be used in a court of law.

Privacy Commissioner, John Edwards told 1 NEWS, there will always be a demand for data if it is being collected on devices, such as mobile phones, Fitbits or pacemakers.

"You can't really rule out any data as completely off limits," Mr Moore said.

In February, Ross Compton claimed to escape from his home in Ohio after it became engulfed in flames.

However, he was charged with arson and insurance fraud due to the data obtained from his pacemaker which didn't back up his story.

Associate Professor from Otago University, Andrew Moore, says information collected from a pace maker is in your private domain.

"It's not only collecting information about you but it's doing so within your sphere of privacy."

"If police or any other law enforcement agency wants to get access from one of these new data sources, they've got to go and get permission from a judge."