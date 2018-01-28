Small town Kiwi poet stamping mark in London returning home to share 'spoken word vibe'

A poet from a small Hawke's Bay town is stamping his mark in the world of performing poetry.

Ben Fagan's sell-out book of poems, 'Some Traveller', tells the story of his big OE in London, where he now headlines for spoken poetry nights.

Despite having removed himself from the town of Whakatu, he still wanders the streets of London in jandals and gets excited at the supermarket when he sees a bottle of Jacob's Creek wine.

Fagan says he hated poetry at high school but has since realised that there are very few outlets for honest and genuine art for teengaers.

"Poetry can be great therapy. You can say whatever you want basically and it's a really great way to express yourself."