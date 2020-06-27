Small tornado rips through East Tamaki in Auckland, leaving trees downed, shops and ambulance damaged

A small tornado has ripped through part of East Tamaki in Auckland, leaving trees downed and business premises damaged.

Footage from Kerwyn Ave showed a small tornado kicking up debris and bits of roofing iron.

Trees were also seen downed or split, roads flooded and shopfronts destroyed.

Trees downed in the aftermath of the damage following severe weather in East Tamaki, Auckland. Source: Supplied

The fronts of the Elite Bathroomware and Sharton International premises on Allens Rd near Kerwyn Ave were taken out.

The damaged fronts of the Elite Bathroomware and Sharton International following a small tornado in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A St John ambulance also had its windows damaged.

St John ambulance damaged in the tornado, East Tamaki. Source: 1 NEWS

Eyewitness Josh Gers, who works at Autoworks Kerwyn Ave, told 1 NEWS the whole thing only lasted about a minute.

He said he was inside the workshop when he heard “loud bangs like thunder”.

Mr Gers then stepped outside and saw a “whole bunch of debris and dark clouds”, the tornado only a few hundred metres away.

“It was real close … it was pretty crazy.”

He said he’d never seen anything like it and that it was exciting but scary at the same time.

Kathleen Kelly, another witness on Kerwyn Ave, it was "a very surreal and quick experience".

"Everyone in our workplace is OK thank goodness."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS its crews have been in the East Tamaki area dealing with tornado weather-related callouts this morning.

Ten appliances were initially sent, and three remain in the area.

The spokesperson said they responded to roofs lifting, powerlines coming down and structural damage to industrial buildings.

FENZ received the first call at about 9am.

The tornado had quietened down in the East Tamaki area and has moved through to Papamoa, the spokesperson said.

There have been 10 weather-related callouts for roofs lifting and tiles flying.