TODAY |

Small thank you for CEO who fights hard for low income families in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

From much needed food to financial advice across South Auckland, Darryl Evans has always been there for his community, championing issues affecting low-income families, that's why he is this week's ASB Good as Gold winner.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Darryl Evans, CEO of Mangere Budgeting Services Trust, has been instrumental in battling to provide real support. Source: Seven Sharp

In his position as CEO of the Mangere Budgeting Services Trust, Darryl has been instrumental in the everyday battle to provide real support within the community.

Regularly going above and beyond to provide essential services, the Trust even hand delivered 15,000 food parcels to the most vulnerable in the community during Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Unfortunately, alongside the high demand for their help, they must also move out of their current premises.

To help with this, ASB recognised Darryl with an ASB Good as Gold Award and $10,000 to support the great work that MBST do and a further $2000 so he can take a well-deserved break with his family.

Watch the touching moment Darryl was surprised with the award in the video above.

New Zealand
Auckland
Personal Finance
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket
2
Ministry of Health confirms two new Covid-19 cases had contact with friends during drive
3
Auckland gym closes after one of its members attends class days after contact with two women who tested positive for Covid-19
4
Health officials involved in birthday party for girl in managed isolation where travellers mingled against rules
5
'Fly high my queen' - Tongan league star Konrad Hurrell flooded with support after mother dies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Women who tested positive for Covid-19 interviewed again, as claims emerge they had close contacts on Auckland to Wellington drive
00:21

Queenstown touted as quarantine hub for returning international students
02:16

Fifty people arrested in two-day crime crackdown in Canterbury

Ministry of Health didn't know how much personal protective equipment DHBs had in early stages of Covid-19 response, review finds