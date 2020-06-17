Small thank you for CEO who fights hard for low income families in South Auckland

From much needed food to financial advice across South Auckland, Darryl Evans has always been there for his community, championing issues affecting low-income families, that's why he is this week's ASB Good as Gold winner.

In his position as CEO of the Mangere Budgeting Services Trust, Darryl has been instrumental in the everyday battle to provide real support within the community.

Regularly going above and beyond to provide essential services, the Trust even hand delivered 15,000 food parcels to the most vulnerable in the community during Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Unfortunately, alongside the high demand for their help, they must also move out of their current premises.

To help with this, ASB recognised Darryl with an ASB Good as Gold Award and $10,000 to support the great work that MBST do and a further $2000 so he can take a well-deserved break with his family.