TODAY |

Small NZ charity celebrates 1000th 'birthday kit' to help less fortunate kids turn five in style

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education

Two women have been helping less fortunate Kiwi kids celebrate their fifth birthday in style.

Jane Thomas and Rae Blackwood started the School Start First Impressions charity back in 2015.

They put together kits to help kids start their school journey on the front foot - that includes a cake and a specially bought present to boot.

"When we started we thought we would make 25 kits a year, but we did 40 in six months," Ms Thomas told Seven Sharp yesterday as she celebrated the charity's 1000th box.

On average, Ms Blackwood now bakes 40 cakes a month for kids' "Turning Five" charity boxes.

The financial burden on the charity is large and its volunteers hope to gain more corporate sponsorship and public donations so they can make more boxes in the future.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For many, the cost of putting on a lavish party can be a stretch. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:13
Rottenomics author says leaky buildings saga has cost New Zealand $47 billion
2
Missing six-year-old boy found dead by police dive squad in Marlborough
3
Abduction footage played in Aussie court as paedophile sentenced for luring girl, 7, from toy aisle
4
Goodbye, iTunes: Once-revolutionary app gone in Mac update
5
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Winston Peters goes to police over 'malicious misappropriation' of party members' data

Netherlands PM touts benefits of cannabis legalisation during press conference with Jacinda Ardern

Missing six-year-old boy found dead by police dive squad in Marlborough

One dead in crash between three motorbikes in Tasman District