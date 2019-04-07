Small North Island town to get new identity, incorporating original Māori name

The small central North Island town of Benneydale has had its name changed to a dual moniker: Maniaiti / Benneydale.

The main trunk railway between Te Awamutu and Taumarunui will now be called Te Ara-o-Tūrongo.

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage said she accepted the recommendation of the NZ Geographic Board of the name Maniaiti / Benneydale "in recognition of the unique histories of both names".

"The original Māori name, Maniaiti, has been maintained through oral tradition for the land on which the town lies and for the hill nearby. The name means 'a small slide, slip'."

The Waitomo District area housed coal miners from 1940. The Bennydale name pulled together Under-Secretary for Mines, Charlie Benney, and the Mine Superintendent at the time, Tom Dale.

The name Te Ara-o-Tūrongo originated after Ngāti Maniapoto leaders gave land to the Crown in 1885 on the condition the section of land through district would be called 'Tūrongo', a significant ancestor of many Tainui groups.

Chair for Te Maru o Rereahu Iwi Trust Eric Crown said Ngāti Rereahu were happy with the acknowledgment of the dual name of Maniaiti / Benneydale.

"It has always been important to Rereahu that our history and reo is maintained and enhanced not only for this generation, but for generations to come.