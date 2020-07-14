Small Manawatu diner hits massive cream horn milestone

Different parts of New Zealand are renowned for different things.

Marlborough has some of the country’s best wines, while Maketu is the place to stop for a pie.

For a cream-filled pastry delight, it turns out a small shop in Sanson, Manawatu is the place to go. And, it's just cracked a massive milestone.

Viv’s Kitchen sells nearly 200 cream horns a day. Last Friday they sold their 200,000th cream horn.

It took four years to get the first 100,000, the second only took two.

“We're all about traditional food, that was definitely something grandmothers used to make," owner Viv said.

The recipe is a family heirloom and each cream horn can take up to 20 minutes to construct.

"It's not an easy job, and you've got to live up to the expectation of getting them rolled correctly," she said.