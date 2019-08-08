TODAY |

Small Kiwi town has high hopes to become the William Shakespeare capital of NZ

Taranaki

The Kiwi town of Stratford is a little-known location to many. Some say it has an image problem.

Town officials are hoping that's all about to change. The Stratford District Council is on the cusp of adopting an extremely famous mascot – William Shakespeare.

The town was named after Shakespeare's own home many moons ago, and now the signs are everywhere - from Juliet to Orlando Street to the glockenspiel tower.

Even the town's TSB bank has Shakespeare literature on display.

Seven Sharp's Julian Lee travelled to the heart of Taranaki to find out what is going on, and dressed for the occasion.

Watch the full story in the video above.


Stratford is hoping an association with the Bard will help put it on the map. Source: Seven Sharp
