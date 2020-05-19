Small family-owned hairdressing supply company robbed in first weekend of Alert Level 2

Owners of a family-run store which sells professional hairdressing equipment and tools to salons throughout the country and Australia are gutted the shop was robbed in the first weekend of Alert Level 2.

Manager of Hairquip on Auckland's North Shore, Candice Hernandez, told 1 NEWS her mum started up the store 12 years ago after her late-dad, who was a hairdresser, struggled to get professional quality items. They sell everything from professional scissors, razors, hair colouring, towels, wigs and mannequin heads.

The team of five who run the businesses were looking forward to uniting again after the lockdown, after starting up for click-and-collect deliveries only at Alert Level 3.

But over the weekend a window was found smashed in, with the metal and rubber lining removed completely by thieves who got away with $120 scissors and some clippers.

The stolen items were about $2000 worth, with others dropped on the floor likely unsellable from damage.

Ms Hernandez believes more than one person was involved to lift the heavy glass. Police have been notified.

"It's devastating for our team," she said.

"Hairdressing is a really tight knit community ... so many people are really disappointed someone would steal from us."

Ms Hernandez also said the thieves probably thought they were stealing something valuable, with a high retail price, but no hairdresser would purchase quality equipment off "a dodgy person".

"They are valuable, valuable as a professional supplier selling them. We sell them and we are really trusted.

"They'll be hard to sell [by the thieves] and they're not going to get the money's worth. We're out of profit and out of stock."

Hairquip is also the only store in New Zealand to sell the specific type of scizzors.

Due to the pandemic, it was difficult to get new stock in to replace what was stolen, adding pressure to an industry in high demand following the lockdown.

As well, in an added blow to the family, Ms Ms Hernandez said her dad - the inspiration to get the store up and running - died last year.

Ms Hernandez said she grew up in the salon and the store made her feel close to her father.

"When bad things happen when you want family to be close. We're lucky we're close to mum and been staying with mum in lockdown," she said.