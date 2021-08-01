TODAY |

Small earthquake felt across North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

A small earthquake has woken people across the North Island. 

Geonet's 'felt reports' Source: 1 NEWS

According to Geonet, the 5.1 earthquake was 160km deep underneath the Waikato region, causing wide-reaching minor shaking. 

Reports of shaking began around 1:00am, ranging from Wellington to Auckland. 2500 'felt reports' have been submitted to Geonet. 

Some Android users have reported a new earthquake google alert curently being trialed in New Zealand. While Geonet says the earthquake was 5.1 magnitude, the google alert stated a 6.0 magnitude earthquake off the east coast of the North Island. 

