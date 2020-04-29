Small crowds for early childcare centres reopening under Level 3

More early learning centres opened today and with only a few children attending, it was a successful start.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But other countries warn there may be unexpected challenges ahead.

Some kids wouldn't wait to head back to preschool today, while others took a bit of convincing.

However their parents are satisfied that they'll be safe.

One early learning centre which usually caters for 40 children only had six today, making it easier to do all the extra duties to minimise risk.

"It's been busy, yes, handwashing every hour, encouraging the children to wash their hands, sanitisting all the toys on a daily basis," Pukeko Preschool manager Shelly Nand told 1 NEWS.

The same kind of measures have been used for a couple of weeks in countries like Denmark.

Their experience suggests they're really effective, but that means early learning centres there face a new kind of challenge.

"At our kindergarten, there's not enough places for demand," Kiwi mum Keri Bloomfield says.

Her daughter Eva was among the first to return to their kindergarten in Denmark, but interest quickly grew.

"Even those that opposed it when first announced, many of those have now chosen to send their children back."

It's an issue that experts say will quickly need addressing here.

"Once you start increasing the numbers,you increase the complexity given these extra rules," Early Childhood Council CEO Peter Reynolds says.

"Centres are going to be limited in terms of the number of children that they're allowed back in their doors."

Denmark's got creative, turning an amusement park into a temporary home for 12 preschoolers.

Kiwi parents are urged to keep in touch with any centres where they have a good relationship.

"And wherever possible, if they can't take your child in then I would hope the centre is in the position where they can offer alternative options," Mr Reynolds says.