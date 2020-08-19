TODAY |

Small Canterbury town names local hero as ‘official unofficial Mayor’

If you go to any small town in New Zealand, you'll probably find somebody with the title of "unofficial Mayor".

Hororata is showing their appreciation for community do-gooder Roger Parsons. Source: Seven Sharp

They’re the do-gooders, the organisers and the leaders who do it without recognition. 

Hororata fire chief Roger Parsons is one such person. His hometown of Hororata in Canterbury has named him the town’s “official” unofficial Mayor. 

The town, home to about 400, all know Mr Parsons.

“Roger's always been the one that'll go first and welcome someone new into the community,” fire mate Bruce Sayer said.

Mr Parsons’ neighbour, Craig Blackburn, said he’s lucky enough to have leased a farm right next to Mr Parsons. 

“If the school's looking for a Santa Claus - it's Roger Parsons,” he said. 

“If someone's looking for someone to drive a lawnmower - it's Roger. 

“Paint the hall - it's Roger, you know?”

Bridget, Mr Parsons’ daughter, said her father saw the whole community as his family.

“I remember Christmas days where we only had him for two to three hours because someone had bails of hay that had to be carted.”

But while Mr Parsons gives his time freely, his time has never been more precious. He has been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, and it has spread.

“He doesn't like to show that he's in pain, but he is quite often in pain,” Ms Parsons said.

But his diagnosis has not slowed down his volunteer work, Andy Stewart, Mr Parson’s mate of 40 years, said.

So the community turned out in force and gave Mr Parsons the surprise of his life and gave him the title as the town's "official unofficial Mayor".

“This town is my home, it always will be,” he said.

Watch Mr Parsons’ touching inauguration as the town’s official unofficial Mayor in the video above.

