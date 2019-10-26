Small Canterbury school uses 'virtual calf' scheme for fundraiser amid cattle disease

As rural communities around New Zealand continue to combat Mycoplasma bovis, one small school in North Canterbury is determined not to let it stop a long-running tradition.

Amuri School has called on the local vet to help overcome concerns around the movement of calves for their annual fundraiser.

With the threat of Mycoplasma bovis, many schools have been forced to abandon bringing calves along to pet day, but not Amuri School.

"I think it would have been a very sad thing for the community. It has that element of tradition to it," said James Griggs, the school principal.

The school had to have some quite strict rules to bring the calves along today, including making sure they're at least two metres apart.

And the local vet, Alister Kenyon, has helped keep the school's biggest fundraiser alive.

They've come up with a unique approach so more than 60 calves can be offered for sale safely.

"In this case that would be a kind of virtual calf. And that calf never leaves the property of origin and that is effectively a donation," Mr Kenyon said.

Farmers have donated calves under the scheme.