Small businesses 'sacrificial lambs' during Covid-19 lockdown, say National MPs

Small Business Minister Stuart Nash, Employment Minister Willie Jackson and Finance Minister Grant Robertson were all in today's hot seat during the Epidemic Response Committee meeting.

Stuart Nash was grilled by the committee chair Simon Bridges and National MP Todd McClay over what analysis the government had done on the impact of the lockdown on businesses.

New Zealand will move to alert Level 3 from 11.59pm on Monday, meaning five more days in lockdown than originally planned.

National Party leader Simon Bridges said he had "very significant" questions about the impact the extension will have on the economy.

Some in business sector had called for the lockdown to be lifted this week, while some health advocates wanted a two-week extension.

Both Bridges and McClay referred to small businesses as sacrificial lambs during the lockdown.

Bridges asked how many businesses will go out of business because of the length of the lockdown with the additional Level 3 lockdown length.

Nash didn't answer Bridges' question, but said the last thing the government wanted to do was go back into Level 4.

He reiterated that if the country eliminates Covid-19 early then it will help the economy and small businesses in the long run.

Nash added that 400,000 and 500,000 workers will be able to go back to work on 28 April.

Bridges said what he took from Nash's comments were that he he didn't do the analysis required to help protect small businesses.

National MP Todd McClay said businesses are predicting revenue will fall 70-80 percent when they reopen after the 7-8 weeks of the lockdown.

McClay questioned Nash on why dairies are allowed to have a one in one out policy yet a small business like a florist can't use the same method.

Nash said they can do that with a click and collect method if they can prove they're practising safe physical distancing measures.

Simon Bridges said he had communication with a local baker in Tauranga who said while the wage subsidy scheme has been well received, it won't make up for the loss of revenue they're facing in the 7-8 weeks of lockdown.

Stuart Nash implored businesses like the bakery to move to a click and collect method, though he acknowledged they won't have the same revenue levels they had before the lockdown.

ACT MP David Seymour asked if there is any chance between now and Tuesday 28 April that the prime minister will change her mind over whether New Zealand will move from level 4 lockdown to level 3.

Nash said that will not happen.

Following Nash was Employment Minister Willie Jackson who said the government was doing its best to keep unemployment as low as it could post-Covid-19.

Labour MP Meka Whaitiri asked Jackson what support the government is giving to the Māori economy

Jackson said the government announced a $100m redeployment package in the regions designed to support displaced workers because of the lockdown.

Jackson said it would be unacceptable to see Māori unemployment get back to the levels, or more, seen after the Global Financial Crisis (14 percent).

Simon Bridges asked Jackson if he had done any analysis on what a seven-week lockdown will do to unemployment.

Jackson said he's seen the same numbers as Stuart Nash and that 450,000 odd workers will return to work on 28 April, but he's unsure on what it will do specifically to unemployment.

Jackson, who was more candid than Nash, said he accepted that a longer lockdown will lead to more unemployment.

Bridges referenced numbers from Finance Minister Grant Robertson that unemployment projections for the year would increase from 360,000 by the end of June to 480,000 by the end of 2020 and asked Jackson if he accepted that.

Jackson said that depends on what government support is offered in the short to medium term.

He said the government is coming up with new ideas and initiatives every day and doing its best to curb the unemployment rate.

Louise Upston questioned a paid Labour party advertisement on 16 April in Whangārei that quoted Jackson saying he is proud of the work he's doing for putting young people in work.

She asked how he could do that given 10,000 young adults are on job seeker benefits, up from 5000 before the lockdown.

Jackson said he wasn't aware of the advertisement and said he hasn't said that in the last week and that the quote was probably from a year ago. He accepted that the times have changed but that he is still passionate about doing what he can for the New Zealand workforce.

In a follow up question, Simon Bridges asked if it was acceptable to be paying for ads like that during the lockdown.

Jackson said he would have to come back to him on it because he wasn't aware of the ad.