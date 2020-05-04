TODAY |

How are small businesses in Auckland's Te Atatu faring under Covid-19 lockdown?

Source:  Sunday

Last week New Zealand became a country of two economies, one that can function under Alert Level 3 and another that can’t.

Sunday visited businesses in the Auckland suburb of Te Atatu to see how they’re doing. Source: Sunday

We may be getting close to winning our war against Covid-19, but small businesses have been left on life support.

They’re the shops, the takeaways, the barbers, nail salons and workshops that make up the lifeblood of every town and suburb in New Zealand.

TVNZ 1's Sunday visited small business owners in the Auckland suburb of Te Atatu to find out how lockdown has affected them, and what they think the future holds.

New Zealand
Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Economy
