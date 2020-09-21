TODAY |

Small business owner who paid back wage subsidy implores big business to follow his lead

Source:  1 NEWS

A top voice over artist who received the Government's Covid-19 wage subsidy says companies making healthy profits that aren't paying it back are "pretty disingenuous". 

Toby Ricketts thinks businesses who’ve taken the subsidy should pay it back if they’re now making healthy profits. Source: Seven Sharp

Like many other small businesses, Toby Ricketts took the subsidy because he didn't know how the pandemic would impact his voice over work. 

He says there was a lot of uncertainty, but in the end he was "lucky enough to avoid any downturn" - which is why he paid it back. 

Now, he's imploring larger businesses making even larger profits to do the same.

"It’s pretty disingenuous - it seems like what they’ve done is basically taken the money from the Government and then just passed it straight onto their shareholders.

"If these guys weren’t in any kind of trouble then I don’t think they should have taken the subsidy in the first place."

'We are borrowing every single dollar we are paying out' - Grant Robertson defends not extending the wage subsidy

Ricketts says people only need to look to the impact it's going to have on the next generation to realise avoiding payment isn't right. 

"Everyone knows that this is the right thing to do. If you look at your kids… you can’t look at your kids and think about their future and take the money now because these kids are gonna be the ones paying for it in the next few years.

"So I just wouldn't feel right if I was taking this money… it’s not free money that’s coming from the Government, this is being borrowed on the basis that we need this to get through so if you don’t need it, then pay it back. 

"We’re all in this together as we keep saying with Covid. I think you should pay it back if you don’t need it."

